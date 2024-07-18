Germany | Germany to cut half of Ukraine’s military aid – Expert: “Very childish”

Germany|According to the researcher, Germany’s budget proposal is a disappointment for Germany’s allies. In addition, it is an example of the fact that Europe is not prepared for the possible victory of Donald Trump in the November presidential elections.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Germany is planning to cut its military aid to Ukraine by about half. Germany is the second largest supporter of Ukraine after the United States. The German government wants to force other European countries to invest more money in supporting Ukraine. Germany’s budget proposal causes disappointment in Germany’s allies. According to the expert, the German budget is an indication that Europe is not prepared for Trump’s election victory.

Germany plans to cut military aid to Ukraine by about half. In next year’s budget proposal, only 4 billion euros have been earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine. This year, the corresponding figure has been almost 7.5 billion euros.

German Finance Minister by Christian Lindner however, the future of Ukraine’s financial assistance is secured. Lindner refers to what the G7 group of rich countries did to the decision gives Ukraine a 50 billion dollar loan secured by the proceeds of frozen funds from Russia.

Germany is Ukraine’s second largest supporter after the United States. Last week, the country promised to send more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has asked its allies for urgent help to support Ukraine’s air defense.

Austrian military expert by Gustav Gressel according to it is possible that the $50 billion loan is not the only reason for cutting Ukraine’s aid budget. He works as a researcher for the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

“There have been rumors in Berlin that the German government wants to force other European countries to spend more money to support Ukraine,” he says.

According to Gressel, there is constant talk in Germany that the country is Ukraine’s second largest supporter and that other countries are not playing their part in the way the situation demands.

“Some countries talk about political goals and sending troops, but they don’t support Ukraine as much as Germany,” says Gressel.

In Germany, we look in the direction of France. According to Gressel, in the new proposal, the budget for supporting Ukraine would have been cut to roughly the same size as the corresponding budget in France. The hope is that this would put pressure on other countries to increase their budgets.

“It’s really childish if this really is behind the budget,” says Gressel.

Gustav Gressel photographed in Berlin in June 2022.

Germany’s Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius wanted to increase the defense budget by 6 billion euros. In the new proposal, it will only increase by 1.3 billion.

In 2014, Germany promised to increase its defense budget to two percent of the country’s gross domestic product. With the new budget, it would still be far from that. According to Gressel, the planned increase would in practice reduce the defense budget due to inflation.

“The current government does not want to decide on the issue, they want to deal with it only after the US elections”.

The Austrian researcher reminds that the budget will most likely not be voted on until November. At that point, the presidential election has already been held in the United States.

With Biden winning, Germany believes that it could, as it were, free ride in supporting Ukraine, as it expects US aid to Ukraine to continue in the same way.

“I don’t know what kind of panic will arise if Donald Trump is elected president”, Gressel states.

Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine if he wins the election. He has also criticized European NATO countries for not paying enough for their own defense. According to Trump, Europe should take greater responsibility for its own security.

A researcher according to the now planned budget will cause disappointment in Germany’s allies. It also gives more ammunition to the rhetoric of Trump and the Republicans.

“Ukrainians will be sad and angry, even if they don’t say it publicly,” says Gressel.

“For the Republicans, Germany has always been an example of all European stupidity. This gives ammunition to the rhetoric aimed at reducing support for Europe.”

According to Gressel, Germany and Europe have no plans in case Trump wins the election. According to him, the cuts in the German budget proposal are an example of the short-sightedness of European politics.

“The most worrying thing is that preparation for that possibility has not even started. It’s not even made in the US. And we don’t even have a strategy to win the war,” says Gressel.

He compares Germany’s approach to Ukraine to how it approached the war in Afghanistan.

“The United States is leading the operation and if it pulls out, everyone else will too,” says the researcher.

“However, this war is being fought in the heart of Europe. If we lose in Ukraine, we will all have big problems.”