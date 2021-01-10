Germany Germany seeks new direction – The chairman of the largest party will be elected in a week, and there is either a turn to the right, a Merkel line or a surprise

The election of the largest party presidency begins the German super election year.

Berlin

A new kind Security cooperation between EU countries and a strong line against political Islam. Actions to slow down climate change.

Such goals were presented by those seeking leadership of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Germany’s largest party Armin Laschet, 59, Friedrich Merz, 65, and Norbert Röttgen, 55, Friday night in the presidency exam.

Next Saturday, the CDU will elect a new chairman almost a year ago who announced his resignation Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauerin in place of. The presidency was originally due to be elected in April last year, but the election has been postponed many times due to the coronavirus crisis.

A digital party meeting will be held on January 16, but the vote will be by letter due to party rules. The final result may not come until January 22nd.

Kramp-Karrenbauer left his presidency in the middle after numerous blunders. Paradoxically, Germany’s largest party has had a rubbery leadership vacuum at a time when its support has risen to peak levels.

The party now enjoys about 35 percent poll support, which is 8 percentage points more than the 2017 election result. The popularity is due to the Chancellor Angela Merkelin consistent action in the coronavirus crisis. Like Merkel, so is the Minister of Health Jens Spahn is one of Germany’s most respected politicians.

The German federal elections will be held on September 26, and even before that, important state elections will be held in Germany.

New the president is an important milestone for the “super election year,” and if the CDU, in line with its preemptive status, wins the federal day election, the president could become chancellor. Merkel will not continue in office after the September election.

The CDU will elect its Federal Chancellor candidate in the spring together with its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, and the CSU leader will also be strongly betrayed as Chancellor. Markus Söder.

The CDU’s most liberal line is represented by Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen, while Friedrich Merz is a Conservative right-wing favorite. Merz has become known as an outspoken critic of Merkel’s line, while Laschet would likely seek to continue along a similar line.

Röttgen was long considered a filler candidate, but his support has been strengthened recently, according to polls. The CDU women’s organization said it supported either Laschet or Röttgen as chairman. The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who enjoys strong popularity, supports Laschet.

Regarding climate change, Friedrich Merz said emissions have fallen over the past year and refueling has become more expensive.­

Merz was previously a pre-favorite in the race, but according to polls, the situation has leveled off. However, surveys of the entire population, or even the CDU membership, do not reveal what the party convention representatives are going to decide, so the tension is intensifying towards next Saturday.

In the latest polls, none of the candidates get more than 30 percent support. It is therefore likely that there will be two rounds of the presidential election.

Friday The exam showed that all candidates attach importance to increasing foreign and security policy capacity in a new way among EU countries as NATO’s role has weakened.

Not all 27 EU Member States can reach a consensus on a common foreign and security policy, so building smaller alliances in Europe would be a good idea, Röttgen said. Britain should be invited, not forgetting the transatlantic relationship.

“Otherwise, Europe will sink,” Röttgen said.

Armin Laschet used his long and extensive experience as an argument in the presidency exam.­

Laschet, on the other hand, said that there must be operational readiness in the countries around the Mediterranean.

In addition, the themes of the election year are digitalisation, the weaknesses of which in Germany have been revealed in many ways by the corona crisis. Other important topics are the fight against climate change, internal security and relations with China.

Laschetilla is a prisoner of experience among the candidates, and he is politically closest to Merkel’s line. He is often effortless in his performance and is considered too soft.

Norbert Röttgen raises climate issues, but does not support the proposed speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on German motorways.­

In Friday’s exam, Laschet even matured a little to peek at Röttgen as the duo compete for the same voters.

In the CDU, those who want a more right-wing policy and are dissatisfied with Merkel support Merz. Merz is also a favorite of supporters of the populist AfD, known for its far-right connections.

Röttgen is a former Minister of the Environment and current Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He positions himself in the center of the CDU, outside the camps, and strives to profile himself as the strongest representative of youth and the future.