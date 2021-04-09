Germany Germany is plunged into interest rate chaos, and now Merkel plans to concentrate power in Berlin to get the situation under control

Germany’s largest political group is unusually confused and is not explained by a mere pandemic.

Berlin

German the leadership has plunged into chaos. The next closure of society hangs in the air, as power departments in Germany are fuller than ever during a pandemic.

The closure has been called for by many leading politicians and medical experts. Still, it is unclear when and how it will be decided. Chancellor scheduled for Monday Angela Merkelin and a joint meeting of state prime ministers was canceled on Friday.

Merkel now plans to concentrate power from the states to Berlin. An amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act is underway that would reduce state power over corona restrictions. This is what he intends to do, as the common will and decision-making capacity of the 16 Länder has been lost, which in turn paralyzes the whole of Germany.

It could happen very quickly and be the first step in the dismantling of German federalism, and as such it is basically a big step, says professor of political research Andrea Römmele In an interview with HS.

Education policy in Germany, for example, is also completely inconsistent, and changes to federalism could take place over time there as well.

Andrea Römmele is the director of the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.­

Why Is the EU presidency and Germany, which shone as a model student of pandemic policy a year ago, now so confused?

“There is a collision between the pandemic and the election campaign,” Römmele says.

The federal elections in September are already affecting everything. In them, Merkel leaves politics, so the federal chancellor question is open. The largest political group, the Christian Democratic Union CDU / CSU, has not yet chosen its top candidate.

Here comes another reason that affects the German confusion. The Union is fighting for power. The struggle is fueled by the fact that CDU / CSU support is in a historic plunge.

Either the chairman of the CDU will be nominated as a chancellor candidate Armin Laschetia or the leader of the Bavarian sister party and the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder.

According to EU rules, Laschet has an advantage in running for office and, according to Römmele, he does not easily miss the opportunity.

“This is the first time in 17 years that someone other than Merkel can run for Chancellor. Laschet sought so hard for the presidency that he could hardly let this opportunity pass. ”

Söder, on the other hand, is much more popular. They differ in what is most important now, namely crisis management.

Bavarian leader Söder is consistent and respected, while the leader of the most populous state in North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet’s line, has been one zigzag from the beginning. He appears weak and insecure.

Laschet supported the rapid opening of society for a long time, but this week stood in line with Merkel and Söder in favor of a new closure. It looks like desperate, pure opportunism.

According to Römmele, Söder could bypass Laschet if the Union’s parliamentary group were to strongly support Söder. It may be that the group is still voting on the candidate, he says.

Because the Union’s leading candidate is missing, so is the election program. The German elections are very important for the whole of Europe, but they are approaching in the fog.

According to Römmele, the Union can still get the situation under control if it acts quickly. The fact that the timetable and procedures for selecting the top candidate are completely open is not typical of German politics, he said.

“It’s surprising that the situation is now so out of control,” he says.

Much of the Union’s support in recent years has been based on Merkel’s popularity, and Merkel’s impending departure is already confusing pasmas in the party, Römmele estimates.

The Union’s parliamentary group will meet on Sunday, but Römmele does not believe that the candidate for chancellor will be elected at that meeting. First, the acute Lockdown issue needs to be clarified.

Second in the polls, the Greens will elect their top candidates on 19 April. The release of the Greens’ timetable, released on Wednesday, will put pressure on the Union, but Römmele says the CDU / CSU will hardly allow the Greens to run around and hasten their procedures because of it.

German political deadlock seemed to be in a new seriousness in March more than half a day-long meeting, whose decisions Merkel ended up apologizing a couple of days later.

The third reason for the German crisis, according to Römmele, is that vaccination has been delayed so much compared to expectations.

Vaccination has shifted from vaccination centers to GPs this week, and the promised acceleration in the pace of vaccination has already been seen. About 14 percent of Germans have been vaccinated.

As early as the beginning of March, the leadership of the German Länder has approved a gradual plan to open up society. Gradual opening is planned when the seven-day incidence rate is sustainably below one hundred. It is still not on the surface now.

The picture of the corona situation in Germany is still unclear, as test numbers have decreased during the Easter holidays. It is hoped that the Korona will also ease in Germany in the summer.

At the same time, leadership will soon be needed to deal with the post-pandemic economic crisis, Römmele says. The debate on the economy has not yet begun, but he says it will be a major election theme for the CDU / CSU in addition to digitalisation, education and the environment.

By what means can a Union that is crumpled in a historic crisis still rise to a strong position?

“Laschet can gain credibility by leading the party from the front. Changes in direction need to be stopped and the crowd should be united, ”he says.

According to Römmele, it is still entirely possible, even though the fragmentation is deep and started even before the pandemic.