In the weekend elections, the fringe parties are on their way to a big victory in the region of the former East Germany. The rest of Germany is trying to understand why the east is still so different. HS compiled 9 graphics that reveal that Germany never actually united.

Sthe reunification of the aksos 34 years ago did not give birth to a single unified Germany.

This fall, Germans have gradually begun to accept that such a thing may never happen.

Residents of the East are on average poorer than other Germans and are more suspicious of democracy. West Germany’s back-to-back victory made many in the East feel like second-class citizens.