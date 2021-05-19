Germany German soldier’s double life begins in court: Pretended to be an asylum seeker, accused of planning terrorist offenses

There are still a lot of stones left to deal with the far-right problems of the German Defense Forces.

In Germany trial begins on Thursday over a special crime plan unveiled more than four years ago.

A former German army officer who was brought to justice in Frankfurt successfully created a dual life as an asylum seeker. In that role, according to the prosecutor, he was to commit terrorist acts, which he hoped would increase anti-alienation in Germany.

The former soldier, known as Franco A., is accused of violating the Weapons Act, the Military Weapons Storage Act and the Explosives Act, as well as preparing for a serious violent crime that endangers the security of the state.

The soldier normally lived in the Illkirch-Graffenstaden barracks in Alsace near the French border. At the same time, he claimed to be an asylum seeker from Syria.

He does not speak Arabic, and has aroused great wonder how he managed to register as an asylum seeker with the story he made.

The tangle began to unfold when he was apprehended with a gun at Vienna Airport in February 2017.

In Germany the asylum system was put to the test due to the migration crisis that began in 2015.

The now accused soldier appeared under the name David Benjamin and said he had experienced persecution in Syria for his Jewish-sounding name. He managed to increase the benefits for asylum seekers for 10,000 euros.

The accused’s long interview was published on Wednesday on a Russian state-run German TV channel RT.de.

Since the revelation of the criminal suspicion in the spring of 2017, he has appeared in many media outlets and spent much of his time free. Prosecution against him was also at first headwind.

As a reason for fabricating the refugee story, he said in an interview with RT that he wanted to try how easy it is to get to the reception center and what it is like to be there.

He had registered with the Giessen reception center as a Syrian asylum seeker in December 2015.

That year, almost 700,000 asylum applications were processed in Germany.

In an interview, he says he hopes to return to a military career, although he himself finds it unlikely.

In Germany the case has shocked the asylum system because of its failure and because it is just one of many examples related to the far-right problem of the defense forces.

A particularly large number of problems have been revealed in the Special Forces of the Defense Forces. On Tuesday, the Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was heard by Parliament’s Defense Committee on the situation of special forces.

In May last year, hidden weapons and explosives were found in the special forces soldier’s garden, after which more similar cases were revealed. At least 13,000 rounds of ammunition and 62 kilograms of explosives have fallen into the wrong hands.

The Defense Committee has also discussed the generous reward system for special forces. Opposition MPs blamed the investigation process for a lack of transparency.

Defense expert for the Greens Tobias Lindner said Tagesschaullethat a lot of new information is still expected.

