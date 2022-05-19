Germany German Scholz refuses to impose sanctions on former Chancellor Schröder, although he has not severed ties with Russia

The European Parliament wants to impose sanctions on Europeans sitting on the boards of Russian companies.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to implement the European Parliament hope impose sanctions on the former chancellor Gerhard Schröder although this has not differed from the top positions of Russian energy companies. News about it Politico.

Scholz said in The Hague that he supported a decision by the German parliament on Wednesday that Schröder would lose his tax-paid office, as is the case in Germany with former federal chancellors. The office has cost taxpayers about 400,000 euros a year.

Scholz However, he said on Wednesday that he did not want to punish Schröder any more, despite the European Parliament ‘s decision to do so.

“I don’t think any other action is needed at the moment,” Scholz said at a news conference in The Hague on Thursday when asked about the European Parliament’s decision on Thursday to encourage the imposition of sanctions on Europeans still sitting on the boards of major Russian companies.

Scholz added that it would be best if Schröder resigned.

Schröder served as Federal Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005. He is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin a close friend and continued his work in Russian companies after political times.

Schröder, who is still close to Russia, has lost the support of Europe and his country because he has not made a difference to Putin or his military policy.

Despite the loss of his office, Schröder still receives a monthly pension of more than € 7,000.