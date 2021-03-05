Germany German law revokes permission from domestic intelligence to monitor right-wing populist AfD party

According to the Administrative Court, an action brought by a party must first be dealt with to the end.

German on Friday, the court decided to overturn the country’s largest opposition party, AfD (Alternative to Germany), from domestic intelligence.

Just a couple of days earlier the German media saidthat domestic intelligence puts the whole party in suspicion of far-right action. The classification would entitle the intelligence authority to use, among other things, telephone surveillance to monitor the party and to recruit informants from the party.

It was a leak to the media. The authority itself did not confirm this.

Cologne the administrative court announced on Friday that the leak violated confidentiality agreements and jeopardized the party’s chances of equal treatment. The German media, among others, tell about it Der Spiegel and Rear view mirror.

Last month, the court ruled that domestic intelligence should be allowed to monitor AfD because of extremism within the party. However, the party filed a lawsuit and the case has not yet been fully resolved in court.

Thus, the Administrative Court decided to prohibit the Federal Domestic Intelligence from classifying the party as an extremist organization and the subsequent intelligence activities until the action brought by the party was heard.

Year then the intelligence service classified the radical wing of AfD and its youth organization as extremist, justifying, among other things, wiretapping. The same classification was to apply to the whole party, but this has now at least been postponed until the lawsuits are heard.

In Germany, federal elections will be held in September. In the previous election, AfD received 12.6 per cent of the vote, but in recent opinion polls, party support has been several per cent lower.