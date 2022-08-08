Germany | Gerhard Schröder recently met Putin in Moscow and takes his message, but the German Democrats did not expel him from the party

In the spring, Schröder reduced his duties in Russian companies so that the sanctions imposed on Russia would not affect his family.

Germany’s former chancellor Gerhard Schröder78, will be allowed to continue as a member of the German Democrats, the party decided on Monday.

The historic resignation process was initiated in the party because Schröder has not agreed to cut off his ties to the Kremlin despite Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The party leadership or the chancellor Olaf Scholz have not demanded Schröder’s resignation, but the resignation project started during the spring from the grassroots level of the party. It has been demanded by 17 party sub-organizations from Schröder’s own Hanover district.

On Monday, the party body that dealt with the demands for resignation stated that there is no evidence of a violation of the party’s rules, so Schröder can continue in the Social Democrats.

In May, Schröder lost the office and staff belonging to the former chancellor. The value of the loss was more than 400,000 euros per year. He got to keep his pension and personal security service.

Schröder’s the close connection with Russia, which invaded Ukraine, has long been a subject of criticism in Germany and has enraged some of the German Democrats. The ex-chancellor visited Moscow at the end of July and also met the Russian president Vladimir Putinwhose close circle he has been a part of for a long time.

To a German journalist who happened to meet him, he said he was on vacation, but later clarified that he was negotiating gas deliveries. Also in March, shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Schröder was seen in Moscow.

Schröder gave last week For Stern magazine an interview in which he said he was not going to cut ties with Putin. Schröder said he is not the type to jump over every stick that is put in front of him.

“Perhaps I can still be useful. Why should I apologize,” Schröder said in an interview with Stern. He called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “mistake”.

His message from Moscow resembles the line of official Russia in the interview. He said that Putin wants to achieve a negotiated solution in Ukraine and fears that Russia will be isolated. According to Schröder, Europe should not rely too much on the United States.

Schröder also recommended that Germany commission the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The introduction of the gas pipeline was frozen after Russia attacked Ukraine as part of Western sanctions against Russia.

In response to the West Russia limits the supply of gas, and Germany, which relies heavily on Russian gas, is threatened with serious difficulties. According to Schröder, there are only technical problems with Russian gas deliveries.

Schroeder has worked for several Russian energy companies since his career as chancellor.

In May, Schröder turned down the offer of a new position on Gazprom’s board and announced that he was leaving his job at the oil group Rosneft. He continues to work for the gas pipeline company Nord Stream.

In an interview with Stern, Schröder justified his absence from Russian companies by the fact that he wants to protect his family members from economic sanctions against Russia. In the early 2000s, Schröder adopted two children from Russia with his spouse at the time.

British Russia expert Catharine Belton evaluate recently, that Schröder is completely in the Kremlin’s pocket. According to Belton, the role of Schröder, who collected large fees from energy companies, is to explain and defend Russia’s actions in the West.

Schröder served as Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005.

The decision to shut down Germany’s nuclear power plants was made under the leadership of Schröder in a government in which the Dems were partnered with the Greens.

