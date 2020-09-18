Germany Gas pipeline rips ranks of German policymakers: Eastern state leaders want Nord Steam 2 ready despite Navalny poisoning

The mayor of Berlin also threw himself among the defenders of the gas pipeline on Friday.

German the prime ministers of the eastern states stood up one inch on friday to support the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia under the Baltic Sea until the end of the tense divisions between Russia and Germany.

A German afternoon newspaper reported on the matter on Friday Bild, which has received a statement from the heads of state on the matter.

German Christian Democratic Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Socialist Foreign Minister Heiko Maas soon flashed the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin after poisoning, the cessation of pipeline cooperation in retaliation. Navalnyi is being treated at a hospital in Berlin, and Merkel urged Russia “to answer serious questions” shortly after the poisoning.

State leaders the statement was issued on behalf of MPK-Ost, the Eastern Ministerial Conference, of the five former East German states and the Berlin Leaders’ Co-operation Body. According to Bild, the initiative was taken by the Social Democratic Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig.

The text says that despite the poisoning of Navalny, “it is sensible and appropriate to complete the construction of the Baltic gas pipeline”.

Christian Democratic Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer defended MPK-Ost’s statement on the break of the conference to Bild, saying that the pipeline is “economically important to us, but it is also important that we do not break our gap with Russia”.

Kretschmer said poisoning Navalny is a crime that needs to be investigated. “But we can’t make the conflict worse. The criticisms and views must be made clear, both in the case of Navalny and in Ukraine, but so that we can still meet after that. ”

The former Following German reunification, five states were re-established in East Germany, whose status had been abolished by the Communist GDR after the war. At the same time, Berlin, located in the middle of eastern Brandenburg, divided during the Cold War, gained state status. Berlin is the sixth member of MPK-Ost and is currently chairing the conference.

Mayor of Berlin, Demar Michael Müller confirmed on Friday afternoon to the Berlin and Brandenburg Broadcasters To RBBthat the position of the state bosses was unanimous. Müller said he “strongly agrees” with his eastern counterparts and stressed that suspending construction of the gas pipeline would have “serious consequences for energy supply”.

German the greens already had time to get angry at the statement of the eastern state leaders on friday, according to the news agency AFP. President of the Greens Annalena Baerbock has demanded the suspension of the gas pipeline site in response to the poisoning of Navalny.

The Greens sit in all eastern state governments except northern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

There is also support among the Christian Democrats for tough action against Russia. Merkel will leave the post of Chancellor in a year’s time, and at least Merkel’s position as chairman of the Federal Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Norbert Röttgen has sought support with harsh speeches.

“The only language Putin understands is the language of natural gas,” Röttgen commented in early September To the Financial Times.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is almost complete, and its total price will rise to about ten billion euros, according to the pipeline company. In addition to Russian Gazprom, it is financed by German, French, Dutch and British energy companies, among others, as well as the Finnish Fortum through its subsidiary. However, the project has run into difficulties due to US sanctions.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea have been for the President of Russia To Vladimir Putin important and close projects and has involved Putin’s German friends.

He was the first director of the plumbing company Matthias Warnig, a former East German intelligence officer and Putin’s acquaintance on a Dresden mission during this reconnaissance career. Former German Chancellor of the Demar League Gerhard Schröder has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pipeline Company.