From: Georg Anastasiadis

Cooling towers of the Jänschwalde lignite power station

The new traffic light government is facing a heap of rubble left by Merkel’s energy policy. That could also make the Greens more receptive to continuing to operate the last German nuclear reactors. Comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

There is hardly a country in the world that has dedicated itself more fervently to saving the climate than Germany. But in hardly any other country do claims and reality diverge further apart than in the country of the moral world champions. The balance for the third quarter of 2021 is devastating: Almost a third of the electricity fed into the grid was obtained from the climate killer coal. That is almost a quarter more than a year ago. In addition, electricity imports rose by 14 percent, especially from the nuclear power country France, where imports more than doubled.

Germany faces the ruins of Merkel’s energy policy

Other countries that have focused on withdrawing from coal instead of switching off their nuclear reactors at the same time are much further along on decarbonisation. Germany is facing the ruins of Merkel’s energy policy: it is probably on a losing streak with France in the dispute over the EU’s recognition of nuclear power as “green” energy. And the idea of ​​relying on the combustion of Russian gas to generate electricity instead of nuclear power in the future is increasingly proving to be the crazy German idea of ​​the decade. First, the dramatic explosion in gas prices has brought climate-damaging coal a dangerous comeback. And should Putin, secondly, march into Ukraine and destroy the European peace order, the Baltic Sea pipeline, which Merkel has pushed through, would also be dead. Such a reality shock is likely to make the Greens, who are now co-ruling, more receptive to the idea of ​​(temporarily) continuing to operate the three last remaining German nuclear reactors – for the sake of the climate.