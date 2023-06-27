“Better diversifying the sources of our raw materials provides economic security,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

He added that EU member states would set up a working group to discuss the “extraction, processing and recycling” of basic raw materials.

“We must help our industries to access the raw materials they need to make the digital and ecological transition a success,” French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

Le Maire said in a press conference in Berlin, along with his German and Italian counterparts, that the forum, which brought together the three largest economic powers in the European Union, will be used to “exchange information on the level of dependence and the direction of our purchases and securing strategic stocks.”

In March, the European Commission put forward proposals to secure supplies of materials needed for production in key technology sectors such as batteries or solar panels. These materials include lithium and nickel.

Le Maire welcomed the Commission’s proposal as a “first step”, saying that cooperation between the three countries is an opportunity to “move forward”.

The proposal of the European Union will encourage the establishment of projects for mining and extraction of raw materials in Europe.

France has already set up a 500 million euro ($545 million) fund to invest in basic raw materials projects, while Rome has also set aside 1 billion euros for a similar scheme.

Habeck pointed to the possibility of establishing a similar fund in Germany, although “there is no agreement yet” between the ministries on the idea.