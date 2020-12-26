Germany Four people were injured in the shooting in Berlin

According to a police spokesman, the shooting does not appear to have a political purpose.

Four people have been injured in the shooting in the German capital, Berlin, police told Reuters.

The shooting incident took place early Saturday in the Kreuzberg area. Four people were taken to hospital. According to the German newspaper Bild heavily armed authorities conduct on-site searches. A helicopter also toured the area.

The police the spokesman said the shooting does not appear to have a political purpose, Reuters says. According to Bild, the crime scene is close to the headquarters of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The Berlin fire department said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting incident.