Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany Four killed and one injured in a violent incident at a service center for the disabled in Germany, 51-year-old woman arrested

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

Police have not reported the suspected motive.

Four people have been killed and one injured in a violent incident at a nursing home for the disabled in Potsdam, Germany, police say, according to news agency AFP.

Victims are said to have been subjected to “severe external violence”. Police were alerted to the scene on Wednesday night.

Deutsche Wellen according to police, the suspect in the act is a 51-year-old woman who worked in a nursing home and has been arrested. Very little has been reported and no estimates have been made of the author’s motives.

.
#Germany #killed #injured #violent #incident #service #center #disabled #Germany #51yearold #woman #arrested

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.