Germany Four killed and one injured in a violent incident at a service center for the disabled in Germany, 51-year-old woman arrested

Police have not reported the suspected motive.

Four people have been killed and one injured in a violent incident at a nursing home for the disabled in Potsdam, Germany, police say, according to news agency AFP.

Victims are said to have been subjected to “severe external violence”. Police were alerted to the scene on Wednesday night.

Deutsche Wellen according to police, the suspect in the act is a 51-year-old woman who worked in a nursing home and has been arrested. Very little has been reported and no estimates have been made of the author’s motives.