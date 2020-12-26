A shooting broke out shortly before 4 a.m., Saturday, December 26, in the district of Kreuzberg in Berlin. At least four people were injured, local police said. The situation is still “very fuzzy”, according to the authorities. The firefighters for their part reported at least three seriously injured among the four victims. They were treated on site by four emergency physicians, they report on Twitter.

The shots were apparently exchanged in a front door on Stresemannstrasse. Three wounded were reportedly found there, says German media Die Welt (in German).

Despite the proximity between the scene of the shooting and the headquarters of the SPD party, for the moment “nothing” indicates political motivation, a police spokeswoman said. Several police officers, heavily armed, were still looking very early in the morning for the authors of the shots. In particular, a helicopter flew over the area.

Recently, several armed individuals attacked a ground-floor apartment and a car after the shooting death of a 29-year-old young man in the same district of Kreuzberg, the German newspaper recalls. Bild (in German).