A gunman injured at least four people during a conference at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany. Police confirmed the suspect’s death and said the area was no longer in danger.

A lone man opened fire on a group of people in a Heidelberg University lecture hall, leaving at least four injured, some seriously, local police said.

Authorities confirmed the assailant was dead and the situation under control after they issued an alert for people to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of ​​Heidelberg, where the university campus is located.

The events, according to EFE, occurred exactly on the premises occupied by the university clinic, the Faculty of Sciences and the botanical garden.

The police have not offered details of how the attack was and the possible motives for the event, but they are expected to expand the information as well as the condition of the injured people.

With AP and EFE

News in development…