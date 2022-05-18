Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder loses € 400,000 in German state benefits over relations with Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Gerhard Schröder has not condemned Russia or its president for attacking Ukraine.

18.5. 20:11

German former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, 78, has served for many years as Chairman of the Board of Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil company, and as head of the Nord Stream gas pipeline company.

Schröder is the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin close friend. He has also been seen as Putin’s loyal advocate in Europe.

Schröder, who is still close to Russia, has lost the support of Europe and his country because he has not made a difference to Putin or his military policy.

Now Schröder is also losing the office and staff assigned to him by the German state. The news agency reports on the matter Reuters.

It has been the custom in Germany to grant an office and a team to federal chancellors after they leave the state. Schröder’s office has cost taxpayers around € 400,000 a year. However, Schröder’s remuneration for posts in Russia is many times higher.

See also  Household consumption intention rises 11% in 1 year, says CNC

Former Chancellor Schröder also continues to receive a monthly pension of € 7,000.

The current Chancellor Olaf Scholzin the administration has reached an agreement on the closure of the Schröder office and the reassignment of its staff. However, employees have been reported to have resigned in the past.

Schröder served as Federal Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005. He has promoted close relations with Russia and, after his years in office, has continued his work in Russian companies.

German Minister for Finance Christian Lindner stated in an interview with Welt TV that it is impossible for the idea that “the former chancellor, who is openly lobbying for Putin’s criminal activities, will still get the office to the top of the taxpayer”.

#Germany #German #Chancellor #Gerhard #Schröder #loses #German #state #benefits #relations #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

North Korea registers 232,000 cases of covid and continues to refuse help

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.