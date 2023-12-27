Germany, former Finance Minister Wolfgang Sch has diedtouble. Here's who the “hawk” of the eurozone was

Former Finance Minister of the German Government, Wolfgang Schäuble, died at the age of 81. This was made known by Dpa, citing Schaeuble's family. Schaeuble, face of German austerity, member of the Bundestag for over half a century, has dedicated much of his career to the reunification of Germany. He has been a member of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party since 1965 and became an MP in 1972, making him one of Germany's longest-serving politicians. He had been in a wheelchair since 1990, after being injured and almost killed by a gunman.

Master of the rigor of public accounts, Schäuble managed to reach 'net zero' during his mandate as Finance Minister. He had studied law, and among his main contributions to Germany was having negotiated the unification treaty of the GDR after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Schaeuble was in a wheelchair after an attempt on him by a mentally disturbed man in October 1990, yet he continued. From 1991 to 2000 he led the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. After the Union lost power in 1998, Schäuble became party leader as part of the CDU realignment. He resigned from office in February 2000, following the turmoil surrounding party donations and after declaring that he had made a donation of 100,000 marks in cash. Angela Merkel became the party leader.



After the 2017 federal elections, Schäuble was elected president of the Bundestag, the second highest state office, as successor to Norbert Lammert. Schäuble was denied the highest office in the state, that of federal president. Schaeuble leaves behind four children and his wife Ingeborg, to whom he has been married since 1969.

