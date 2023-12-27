Former German government finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble has died at the age of 81. The family broke the news. Lawyer, politician and statesman, he has been in politics for over fifty years, one of the longest-serving politicians in German history. He was the 13th President of the Bundestag from 2017 to 2021.

Born in Freiburg im Breisgau in 1942, he studied both at the University of Freiburg and then in Hamburg, before starting his legal career at the Offenburg District Court in 1978.

His political career began in 1969 as a member of the Junge Union (the youth division of the CDU), and in 1972 he was elected to the Bundestag, winning the Offenburg constituency. In 2022 he was still a member of the Bundestag. In 1984 he became Minister of Special Affairs, appointed by Chancellor Helmut Kohl. In a 1989 reshuffle, Schäuble was then appointed Minister of the Interior and led reunification negotiations on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany. As Interior Minister, he was one of the most popular politicians in Germany and was regularly mentioned as a possible future chancellor.

After the CDU/CSU's defeat in the 1998 federal elections, Schäuble succeeded his mentor Helmut Kohl as CDU president, but resigned after less than two years following the 1999 party financing scandal.[6] In 2005 Schäuble again became Minister of the Interior in Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet and in 2009 Minister of Finance, a position he held for almost eight years.

An advocate of austerity policies, Schäuble's 2014 budget allowed Germany to avoid incurring new debt for the first time since 1969. On 27 September 2017, the CDU/CSU group in the Bundestag announced the appointment of Schäuble as President of the Bundestag, a position which he occupied from 24 October 2017 until October 2021.