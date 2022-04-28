Germany Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder speaks like a Russian troll in his podcast – and that’s why the listening experience makes Germany understand

The former German leader defended Russia and criticized the United States until the last time Russia attacked. He does not regret anything.
For logged in
Hanna Mahlamäki HS
2:00 | Updated 7:35
Berlin
Unashamed a typical example of how to explain international politics – such is the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder78. He firmly believes in the infallibility of his worldview, and considers those who think differently to be pathetic fools.
Follow and read topics related to the article
#Germany #Chancellor #Gerhard #Schröder #speaks #Russian #troll #podcast #listening #experience #Germany #understand
Leave a Reply