According to the German Health Ministry, the new wave will be triggered by the Omicron variant. Several nations in Europe such as the Netherlands and Portugal have seen an increase in infections triggered by this new lineage of the virus that spreads at a “fierce rate”, according to the European Union. Much of the continent begins to tighten restrictions as the Christmas festivities approach.

The pandemic does not give truce in Europe. The arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious, has drawn a disturbing picture for the countries of the continent. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned that while the bloc continues to fight against Delta, this new variant is posing a threat.

The forecasts suggest that, for the second year in a row, the Christmas holidays will not be able to be celebrated in all their splendor. (Ómicron) “is spreading at a fierce rate and potentially runs the risk of escaping our vaccines at least partially,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference after an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on December 17, 2021. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Pool via Reuters

In Germany, for example, the new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach believes Ómicron will unleash a “massive fifth wave” of the pandemic, warning that the country has to prepare for a situation he described as “never seen before.”

“We have to assume that the Omicron wave that we are facing, which I don’t think we can prevent, will be a huge challenge for our hospitals, for our intensive care units, but also for society as a whole,” he added, while emphasizing the need to continue boosting the booster dose of the vaccine.

To try to stop the spread of Ómicron in its territory, Germany again imposed a series of restrictions, such as prohibiting the entry of non-vaccinated people to non-essential shops. In addition, it took action against travelers from areas of the United Kingdom where the variant has been detected. For example, they will need to be quarantined for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated. This country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases due to the new variant of coronavirus, but it is not the only one.

France sets its eye on the unvaccinated

For his part, in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex believes that “the fifth wave is already here, and it is in full force”, which is why he announced a series of measures.

Among them, it will accelerate the application of the booster vaccine from January 3. Now, from the application of the last dose, it will only be necessary to wait four months, instead of five, to access this new injection.

The eye is set on the nearly six million French people who have not received the drug. Until now, those who present a negative test for Covid-19 can use the health pass that is required to access restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues. But the president said that he will take a project to Parliament so that this pass is only valid for those who were vaccinated.

“It is not admissible that the refusal of a few million French to be vaccinated puts the life of an entire country at risk and undermines the daily life of the vast majority of French people who have shown responsibility since the beginning of this crisis,” said Castex.

Il n’est pas admissible that the refus of quelques millions of French of faire vacciner met in risque the fri of tout a country and initiate the quotidien d’un immense majorite of French that a fait preuve de responsabilité depuis le debut de cette crise . – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) December 17, 2021



The prime minister also mentioned that, during December 31, the local authorities will be in charge of preventing large open-air gatherings, concerts and other events that lead to large concentrations from being held in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. .

Portugal warns of Ómicron dominance in its territory

According to the Minister of Health of Portugal, Marta Temido, the current prevalence of Ómicron is approximately 20%, but “it may represent 50% of new cases for the week of Christmas and 80% in the last week of anus”.

The health authorities reported 24 deaths from Covid-19 during the last day, which represents the highest number since March, when deaths were counted in the hundreds, although these new figures were not linked to the new variant.

Hospitalizations remain low in the country, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 89% of the population completely inoculated according to the Our World in Data portal. However, this does not mean that measures have been ruled out.

People wear masks on the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, on December 17, 2021. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

All people who want to enter Portuguese territory must present a negative proof of their arrival. During the first week of January teleworking will be mandatory and schools will be closed. These measures, according to Temido, will be extended as Ómicron expands.

Ómicron doubles every two to three days in Amsterdam

Another nation where Omicron infections are growing rapidly is the Netherlands, specifically in its capital. According to official figures, there the cases caused by this lineage of the virus double every two or three days, so it is expected that by next week this variant will be dominant in Amsterdam.

The situation generates uncertainty about the Dutch health system, which for several weeks has been dealing with a high number of patients who left the Delta variant. To avoid a bleak scenario, government advisers have called for additional measures to be taken immediately, and they are expected to be announced next week, although what they will be has not been determined.

The country is currently under night lockdown until January 14, which restricts all non-essential activity from 5:00 p.m.

Denmark, closures in the cultural sector

“In record time, the rules of the game have changed again”, with these words the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, announced a series of measures with which she seeks to combat the spread of Ómicron in the country, which already represents a fifth of the new daily cases registered. His statements come after the report of a new record of infections.

Starting this Sunday and for the next four weeks, the country will close cinemas, theaters, concert halls and other entertainment venues. Nightclubs and restaurants must close after 11pm and the sale of alcohol will be prohibited from 10pm. These restrictions, however, are still subject to the approval of Parliament.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces new restrictions in Copenhagen, Denmark, on December 17, 2021. © EFE / EPA / Olafur Steinar

Frederiksen said this did not mean closing the partnership and that his goal is for the country to remain open as long as possible. But these new measures, which come only seven days before Christmas, represent a setback for the country, which had lifted all restrictions on September 10, although it had a health pass since the beginning of November.

Austria announces temporary pardon to unvaccinated

While the rest of the European countries increasingly toughen measures to contain the virus, Austria plans to soften a couple of them. Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein offered a pardon for people who are not fully vaccinated.

Currently, the inhabitants of the country who do not have the complete vaccination schedule cannot meet with more than one person at a time. But now they can be in the same place with up to 10 people, only between December 24 and 26 and during the 31 of this month.

Austria had become the first nation in the European Union to impose a total closure in mid-November to cope with the increase in infections and then eased this measure in early December. Mueckstein said that, in recent weeks, these restrictions have managed to give the country an advantage that it now seeks to exploit. “We want to use it to take a moment to pause during Christmas and remember what is really important,” he said, referring to Austrians who will be able to reunite with their loved ones.

During a meeting in Brussels, European Union leaders agreed that vaccines and booster doses are vital in countering Ómicron. However, the immunization campaigns in the bloc are uneven, and not for lack of the drug.

In several member states, vaccination rates only reach 60% due to the refusal of their citizens to receive injections.

With Reuters, AP, AFP and EFE