More than a million exiles from Syria live in Germany, celebrating the victory of the rebels while experts fear Islamist radicalization
Rashad LoulouSyrian resident in Essenis borrowing money from friends to get back to Syria. Last weekend he participated in a demonstration in Dortmund for «a Syria in peace and for everyone, regardless of their religion or…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Germany #foresees #flow #Syrian #refugees #fall #Assad
Leave a Reply