Germany is looking for a new national coach. Hansi Flick was fired yesterday due to the poor results of the national team. The German Bild mentions Louis van Gaal as one of the possible candidates to succeed Flick. According to the newspaper, he is ‘an interesting outsider.’

Last winter, Germany was eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar. In the months that followed, the hoped-for improvement failed to materialize. Because Germany is the host country for the upcoming European Championship, the Germans do not have to play qualifying matches. However, the necessary practice matches will be completed.



The first game was won by Peru, but this was followed by defeats against Belgium, Poland and Colombia and a draw against Ukraine. On Saturday there was an extremely painful 4-1 defeat in Wolfsburg in the practice match against Japan.

Hansi Flick himself still saw sufficient prospects after the disgrace against Japan. He indicated that he still considers himself the right man to prepare the German football players for the 2024 European Championship. “It may not have been visible on the field. But I still believe I’m the right man for this job. I support what we are doing, that is why I want to continue as national coach of Germany,” Flick said after the painful practice defeat.

Who will be Flick’s successor?

The German association did not see that prospect and announced on Sunday that Flick must leave the field. A discussion immediately broke out about who should be his successor. The name of Van Gaal was also mentioned, who was in charge of the Dutch national team at the last World Cup in Qatar. The 72-year-old trainer worked in Germany as a trainer of Bayern Munich between 2009 and 2011.

However, the top candidate is not Van Gaal. Julian Nagelsmann is currently considered the ideal successor to Flick. The 36-year-old Nagelsmann was fired from Bayern Munich last March. The names of Matthias Sammer, Rudi Völler and Oliver Glasner, among others, are also mentioned.

Rudi Völler, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will do the honors against vice world champion France, the opponent in the next friendly match in Dortmund next Tuesday evening. The next international match is mid-October, when Germany takes on the United States and Mexico on the other side of the ocean.

Hansi Flick. © ANP / EPA



The German association calls firing Flick a difficult decision, but also an inevitable one. "The team needs new impetus after the persistently disappointing results. We need optimism and confidence in view of the European Championship on home soil," explains DFB chairman Bernd Neuendorf. "The goal is to find a successor for Flick as quickly as possible."

The 58-year-old Flick has been Germany’s national coach since 2021, after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020. Previously, the German was head coach of TSG Hoffenheim, assistant coach at Red Bull Salzburg and was assistant national coach with the German national team between 2006 and 2014.