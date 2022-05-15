Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalina Bierbock said on Sunday that Finland and Sweden are already members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and only lack an official membership card.
“Sweden and Finland are not just partners and friends, but have long been members of the European family,” Birbock told reporters at the conclusion of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. “So we fully support all the decisions you are taking now to ensure your security.”
