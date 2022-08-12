The Oder flows into Poland and Germany. According to Polish media, the first reports of fishermen finding dead fish on the banks of the river appeared at the end of July. Authorities report that thousands of dead fish have been found so far, first in Lower Silesia, but now further north in the vicinity of Lubuskie province. Several tons of dead fish had already been removed from the river.

The oxygen content in the water is higher than the typical oxygen concentrations in the summer, according to measurements. It is possible that a substance with strong oxidizing properties has entered the water, the competent authorities announced last week. In addition, the toxic substance mesitylene was found in two places. People are not advised to swim in the river.