There is no time for more. After the 1-1 draw Denmark, the umpteenth game that leaves a bittersweet taste to the still coach Joachim Löw, Germany He will face his final exam tonight before the Eurocup (follow the game live on AS.com). Will do it before Latvia, I find that, once and for all, it must serve you to charge self-esteem before the bone that awaits you in your debut in the continental competition the June, 15 at the Allianz Arena in Munich: the world champion of France commanded by Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema.

Everything points to what Löw take advantage of the duel against Latvia to try an ideal eleven that, still, generates some other doubt. Back, the coach remains undecided when opting for a line of four or one of three which he tried, but did not end up convincing. Up, try to find a hole in Havertz, European champion with Chelsea, which does not seem to have a place in the presence of key players such as Gnabry, Sané or Müller. Goretzka, still recovering from a muscle injury that has dragged on since the end of the Bundesliga, it will not even be against Latvia nor against France.

The one that yes will reappear against Latvia will be the Real Madrid player Kroos. The leader of Germany together with the muniqués Kimmich missed the league final and the recent friendly after giving positive in COVID-19, but it is already in full conditions to command one again Mannschaft that lack of confidence comes to the EURO. After falling before North macedonia and draw against Denmark in their last two games, all that don’t be a victory against the modest Latvian team he would jump the alarms with a view to the group of death that it shares with France, Portugal and Hungary.

Lineups and technical sheet

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Rüdiger, Hummels; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, and Gnabry.

Latvia: Steinbors; Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Oss, Tobers; Emsis, Savalnieks; Ciganiks, Ikaunieks, Uldrikis; and Fjodorovs.

Referee: M. Dabanovic (Montenegro).

Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena

Hour: 20:45