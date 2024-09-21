Germany | Few politicians can charm, but this woman is an exception

Sahra Wagenkecht promises peace but at the expense of Ukraine. The left-wing populist appeals especially in eastern Germany, where state elections will be held again on Sunday.

Frankfurt (Oder)

in Germany there was also a time when pop songs were made about the threat of the Great War. In one of them, a total war starts with balloons flying in the sky.

A song made in 1984 99 Luftballoons describes the atmosphere in the divided Germany during the Cold War, which was in constant danger of turning into a scene of confrontation between the East (Soviet Union) and the West (NATO).