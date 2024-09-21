Sunday, September 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | Few politicians can charm, but this woman is an exception

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Germany | Few politicians can charm, but this woman is an exception
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sahra Wagenknecht moves surrounded by security guards. Picture: Anastasia Ivanova

Sahra Wagenkecht promises peace but at the expense of Ukraine. The left-wing populist appeals especially in eastern Germany, where state elections will be held again on Sunday.

Frankfurt (Oder)

in Germany there was also a time when pop songs were made about the threat of the Great War. In one of them, a total war starts with balloons flying in the sky.

A song made in 1984 99 Luftballoons describes the atmosphere in the divided Germany during the Cold War, which was in constant danger of turning into a scene of confrontation between the East (Soviet Union) and the West (NATO).

#Germany #politicians #charm #woman #exception

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Schroeder urged to look into history textbooks: Russia’s victories, the conflict in Ukraine, Germany’s position

Schroeder urged to look into history textbooks: Russia's victories, the conflict in Ukraine, Germany's position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]