Germany | Ferris wheel caught fire in Germany, more than 20 injured

Germany|At the German festivals, the ferris wheel cart was in open flames on Saturday evening.

Over 20 people were injured in Germany when the ferris wheel caught fire on Saturday night at a music festival, according to the news agency AFP and the German newspaper Bild, among others.

According to AFP, the fire started at the Highfield festival in the city of Grosspösna in the Leipzig area.

Four people suffered burns, one person was injured from a fall and 18 others suffered from smoke inhalation, local police told AFP.

