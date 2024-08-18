Sunday, August 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | Ferris wheel caught fire in Germany, more than 20 injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Germany | Ferris wheel caught fire in Germany, more than 20 injured
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At the German festivals, the ferris wheel cart was in open flames on Saturday evening.

Over 20 people were injured in Germany when the ferris wheel caught fire on Saturday night at a music festival, according to the news agency AFP and the German newspaper Bild, among others.

According to AFP, the fire started at the Highfield festival in the city of Grosspösna in the Leipzig area.

Four people suffered burns, one person was injured from a fall and 18 others suffered from smoke inhalation, local police told AFP.

The news is updated.

#Germany #Ferris #wheel #caught #fire #Germany #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]