Germany | Ferris wheel caught fire in Germany, more than 20 injured

Over 20 people were injured in Germany when a Ferris wheel caught fire on Saturday night at a music festival, according to news agency AFP and Saksalaislehti, among others. Bild.

According to AFP, the fire started at the Highfield festival in the city of Großpösna in the Leipzig region. Around 9 p.m., two carriages from the Ferris wheel were on fire.

According to Bild, the fire started in one carriage and spread to another. One of the carriages was in flames.

Four one person suffered burns, one person was injured from a fall, and 18 others were injured after inhaling smoke, local police told AFP.

According to the German Red Cross, two people were seriously injured, reports Bild.

Deutsche Wellen four of the injured were police officers.

Rescue personnel photographed at the festival the night before Sunday.

An eyewitness told Bild that the local rescue service arrived quickly and prevented the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At the time of the fire, a German rapper was performing at the festival Ski Agguwho told in his Instagram story that he was shocked by what happened.

“I was told that under no circumstances should I interrupt my performance, that I should maintain a dialogue with you [yleisön] with, so that there is no mass panic,” reads his update.

The three-day Highfield continues on Sunday. This year, the festival will feature 54 artists, including Macklemore, Flogging Molly and Rise Against. Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event.