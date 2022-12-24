Die Welt: Germany risks falling into the hands of Qatar due to the refusal of Russian gas

Germany, seeking to replace the supply of Russian energy resources, risks being at the mercy of Qatar, which is shown by the “threats” of the emirate due to a corruption scandal in the European Parliament. Writes about it Die Welt.

The publication notes that against the backdrop of the energy crisis, the countries of the Persian Gulf have gained new strength. Among them is Qatar, which is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). For this reason, European politicians have traveled to the region many times this year to conclude contracts for the supply of resources due to the refusal of Russian gas. However, the newspaper states, Europe now seems to be falling “out of the fire and into the frying pan”, as “the small emirate openly threatens Europe to turn off the gas valve” against the backdrop of a corruption scandal in the European Parliament (EP).

Germany has also found itself in a trap, whose companies only recently signed contracts with Qatar to supply two million tons of LNG from 2026. Therefore, one should be wary that “the German government will think twice before making any statements or decisions that may anger the sheikhs,” the newspaper writes.

Earlier, Qatar denied accusations in the case of corruption in the European Parliament and called the parliament’s plans to suspend Doha’s access to the parliament complex until the end of the proceedings as discriminatory. Qatar warned that this could subsequently negatively affect the dialogue on gas supplies to the European Union (EU) against the background of the refusal of Russian gas.

On December 12, police raided the European Parliament in connection with the corruption case surrounding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and seized 1.58 million euros in cash. It was noted that the funds belonged to Greek MP Eva Kaili and ex-MP from Italy Pier Antonio Panzeri, who were detained on December 9.

Later, participants in the corruption scandal began to testify. Eva Kaili, who served as deputy head of the EP from Greece, admitted to giving her father in Brussels a briefcase with money that he was supposed to hide. Her father had previously been detained by police officers with a large amount of cash.