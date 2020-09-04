The anti-mask movement is growing in Germany. Protesters, often of the extreme right, oppose a measure they consider unnecessary and liberticidal. The police were thus overwhelmed as some tried to enter the German parliament. For many, these shocking images reveal the true face of anti-masks in the country.

These activists are calling for regime change. “What is written up there? The German people! You can’t read, you’re a traitor to the German people“shouts a man, pointing to the Reisghtag palace.”We want freedom“cried another demonstrator. In the crowd, there are also many red, white and black flags. It is the flag of the German Reich that the neo-Nazis want to reinstate.

