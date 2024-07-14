A 63-year-old man shoots at home, killing several family membersThe tragedy happened in Albstadt-Lautlingen in Baden-Wurttemberg in GermanyAccording to a police spokesperson, there would be no danger for the population of the town.

It seems that the killer is a hunter. A family man who he shot his own 84-year-old mother, then his 24-year-old son and finally himself. He also allegedly tried to kill his wife and other daughter. The girl is in serious condition, in danger of life, while his wife was seriously injured.

Both were transported to hospital by helicopterThe alleged culprit was found dead in the garden of the family homeHe is said to have taken his own life immediately after committing the massacre.

They would have been neighbors and residents of the areaaround today at 12.30 to call the emergency number after hearing gunshots.

Emergency vehicles immediately arrived on the scene and the officers were able to ascertain the extent of the family tragedy. The massacre at a single-family house located in a quiet residential area on the edge of the forest.

According to SWR information, the murderer was in possession of various firearms registered in his name.

“Emergency services found three dead, including the suspected attacker, and two seriously injured,” police said.

Dozens of rescue vehicles and two helicopters are currently on site and have surrounded the area.