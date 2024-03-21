Home page World

From: Michelle Brey, Kilian Bäuml

Finland tops the World Happiness Report for the seventh year in a row. As Germany and the US slide, the secret of Finnish contentment remains.

Kassel – For the seventh time in a row, Finland has topped the list of the happiest countries, as the “World Happiness Report” shows. Meanwhile, both Germany and the USA are losing ground in this ranking, which includes a total of 143 nations. But what are they? Formula for a happy life?

World Happiness Report: People in Costa Rica and Kuwait are happier than in Germany

The annual World Happiness Report, published by the United Nations, was released to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. The researchers analyzed the period from 2021 to 2023 and assessed the subjective life assessments of the population in the respective countries. The top ranks are mainly occupied by Nordic countries, Finland remains the leader – tourists in Finland even learn to be happy. Germany, on the other hand, experienced a setback, falling eight places from 16th to 24th.

Even Costa Rica and Kuwait were able to enjoy high rankings in 12th and 13th place. Austria came in at number 14, the UK at number 20 and Italy at number 41. The largest countries are no longer among the happiest 20, and the USA also slipped, from number 15 to number 23.

Finland at the top of the world happiness report: Germany falls out of the top 20

In their report, the happiness researchers did not specifically address what makes Finns happier than all other nations. However, they identified a number of key factors that generally contribute to people's happiness.

Social support

income

Freedom

Absence of corruption

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, one of the authors of the World Happiness Report, explained to the German Press Agency: “So it's not necessarily happy in the sense of jumping up and down, of joy in the moment. It's more of a feeling of satisfaction. I think that’s an important point.” He emphasized that people in Scandinavian countries value their own lives very highly and are satisfied. Scientists have discovered that there is another factor that makes you happy.

Finnish psychologist Frank Martela added: “One factor is that the government functions effectively, but above all that it is actually able to be there for the citizens.” Martela further explained that Finland doesn't necessarily have the most overly happy people, but rather very few extremely unhappy ones. This causes people to compare themselves less with others.

Germany in the World Happiness Report: Inequality is a possible reason for the poorer ranking

Global inequality in happiness has increased by more than 20 percent across all regions and age groups over the past twelve years. According to the World Happiness Report, Afghanistan is the unhappiest country. Between Finland, the country with the happiest people (7.7 points), and Afghanistan (1.7 points), there is a difference of about 6 points on the average happiness scale from 0 to 10. Germany achieves a value of 6 on this scale, 7, while in the World Happiness Report from 2023 it was still 6.9 points.

Of course there is also Germany places where people are happy. In one In the ranking of major German cities, Munich is at the top and also the The Main metropolis of Frankfurt is absolutely worth living in. (kiba/dpa/mbr)

