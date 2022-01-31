BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government failed to reach its target of vaccinating 80% of the population against the coronavirus before the end of January, about a month before lawmakers voted on a bill on mandatory Covid-19 immunization. 19.

As of Monday, 75.8% of Germans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the country behind European peers such as Italy, France and Spain, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit did not name a new date for the 80% target, but said the aim was to increase the vaccination rate going forward.

Last week, German lawmakers debated mandatory vaccination, which has faced resistance from politicians and the general public.

The three main proposals under consideration include mandatory vaccination for all adults or persons over 50 years of age and the requirement of counseling for all those who have not been vaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in seven days hit a new record in Germany on Monday, rising to 1,176.8 from 1,156.8 the day before, as the country struggles with a wave of infections with the virus. variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

That translates to 78,318 new infections reported in one day, said the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. In total, more than 9.81 million cases have been confirmed so far.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

