IAfter all, the Germans were acoustically dominant and superior during the group games of this completely unsuccessful U-21 European Championship in Georgia. A few dozen supporters tirelessly accompanied the third game with their choirs, possibly also to be able to bear the utterly dismal 2-0 defeat by England a little better.

The European Championship trip of the defending champion, who had recently reached the final of three U-21 European Championships in a row, ended early and as a big disappointment. Germany’s most important junior team fits into the picture of the lack of success that so many men’s teams in the German Football Association (DFB) are currently giving. “We all imagined it completely differently, that’s clear,” admitted coach Antonio Di Salvo on Sat.1.

“If we have to go home, then with a really good performance,” DFB sporting director Rudi Völler demanded before kick-off, but like so many things at this European Championship, this plan also failed. Di Salvo had made three changes to his team, with Marton Dardai, Nelson Weiper and Noah Weishaupt playing for Luca Netz, Jessic Ngankam and Denis Huseinbasic. The coach had hoped for offensive impetus from these changes.

0:1 after just three minutes

The result of these measures: The English were leading 1-0 after just three minutes after Jacob Ramsey was able to turn around in midfield and played a through ball to Cameron Archer, who suddenly had a clear path towards the German goal. The Aston Villa attacker didn’t give German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu a chance.







Although the Germans also created several dangerous situations in the penalty area in the first half, they again suffered from the constant problem of poorly converting chances. Because the attackers acted too hesitantly, because they lacked self-confidence and also because they were a bit unlucky. For example, when Weiper got a shot from Weißhaupt, which probably would have gone into the goal, on the foot (19th minute) which prevented the 1:1.

The English, on the other hand, were enough to make it 2-0 (21st) with a very simple attack. Kilian Fischer, who came on for Josha Vagnoman, who was substituted early on with an injury, squandered a promising scene from the box in front of the English goal with a pass into the arms of goalkeeper James Trafford, who immediately threw the ball at Harvey Elliott.

From the center circle, the talented Liverpool FC sprinted away from the much too slow Dardai and scored the second goal for the English, who were already the group winners before the kick-off. With the exception of Trafford and outfield players Ben Johnson and Noni Madueke, coach Lee Carsley had replaced the entire team compared to the previous game, and yet his side were superior in every respect. This is one of the reasons why only a football miracle could have saved Germany after the second goal for England.

The DFB-Elf now needed three goals and help from Israel. To reach the quarter-finals after a point from the first two games, the Germans had to beat England and at the same time hope that Israel beat the Czech Republic. In addition, the Israelis’ success could not be more than one goal higher than the Germans’ victory, and that’s how it actually happened.







But that didn’t matter long before the final whistle because the German team was just too weak. In the second half there was no rebellion, no more resistance, it almost seemed as if the team wanted to manage the 2-0 deficit so as not to be humiliated. Instead of the Germans, Israel now meets hosts Georgia in the quarter-finals in Tbilisi. “There was a difference in quality today, you could see that brutally,” said Schalke’s Tom Krauss.



“We all imagined it completely differently, that’s clear”: Coach Antonio Di Salvo

This marks the end of a European Championship project that has been marked by adversity and unfortunate circumstances from the start. Jonathan Burkardt, Felix Nmecha and Armel Bella-Kotchap have been injured for a long time, Malick Thiaw was called up to the senior national team at short notice and was absent during the tournament before Ansgar Knauff, Jan Thielmann and Jordan Beyer had to leave the training camp with injuries.

Then, in Georgia, Youssoufa Moukoko, who publicly reported racist slurs on social media after the first game after he and Jessic Ngankam missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Israel, was injured. In the 1-2 draw against the Czech Republic, luck was lacking. In the last few minutes, even the singers from Germany got angry when the fans chanted: “You can go home.”