German Defense Minister Pistorius announced difficulties with the recruitment of military personnel

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the country’s Armed Forces are experiencing serious difficulties in recruiting new military personnel. This hinders efforts to strengthen the Bundeswehr after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, writes Deutsche Welle (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation).

He acknowledged that he faces the difficult task of recruiting and retaining soldiers to serve in the Bundeswehr. “Everyone talks about the shortage of personnel – and no one knows this better than me,” the minister admitted, stressing that seven percent fewer candidates joined the German army this year compared to the same period last year.

However, Pistorius expects a turnaround, noting that requests for advice on careers in the Bundeswehr have risen by 16 percent.

In addition, Pistorius said that Germany is experiencing a shortage of ammunition and is ready to invest 20 billion euros to replenish stocks by 2031.