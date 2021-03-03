What was going to be four weeks of resignation and sacrifice for the people of Germany at the beginning of November have now become four months and the end of the so-called “hard closure” is still far off. After 122 days of social austerity, the Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the prime ministers of the 16 German federated states agreed this Wednesday to extend once again and until March 28 the measures that entail the practical paralysis of public life and the reduction of personal contacts to a minimum in this country, although they began to outline the arrival of relief from restrictions. To this end, the vaccination process of citizens will be accelerated to the maximum with the involvement of the family, family and company doctors in the campaign at the latest from the beginning of April and the immunization of staff in schools and schools will be prioritized immediately. nurseries due to the high risk of contagion with the reactivation of face-to-face school activities.

The 60,000 German GPs will not be able to integrate into the vaccination strategy until the vaccine supply is massive enough for their distribution to reach their consultations, something that is not expected in Germany before the end of this month. Merkel and the regional prime ministers also agreed to facilitate personal contacts again from next Monday after weeks of forced isolation. While now only direct contact with a single person outside one’s home is allowed, either outside or inside, as of next week, meetings of up to five people from two different addresses will be authorized again. Children up to 14 years old are not counted and couples are considered as one household even if they live in different addresses. National and regional executives also stressed their intention to maximize rapid antigen tests to control the pandemic and provide the entire population with the possibility of performing at least one a week for free, ideally even two.

Among the few concessions to openness by the German governments is the permission to resume direct sales to customers from March 8 of bookstores, flower shops and large garden markets. Driving schools and flight academies will also be able to normalize their activities. However, the easing of restrictions does not benefit the majority of those who have been suffering them for the longest time. Bars and restaurants, but also theaters, museums and swimming pools, as well as gyms, sports clubs, cinemas and brothels have been closed for 18 weeks. Non-essential businesses are seven weeks short and politicians are not yet committed to announcing dates for their reopening. They did agree, however, to introduce a kind of emergency brake to reactivate restrictions of maximum severity in the affected regions or localities when the incidence rates of the virus soar again. In that case, personal contacts will again be reduced to a minimum.

This Monday the hairdressers opened for the first time since before Christmas for fundamentally hygienic needs, as Merkel and regional leaders argued that privilege three weeks ago. And since last week, face-to-face classes are a reality for students in the first years of basic education and those who are going to complete an end of the cycle in higher education. But the fear of a new and explosive wave of infections due to the spread of dangerous mutations of the coronavirus makes the German rulers extremely cautious and limits their willingness to loosen measures to control the pandemic. The British variant of the virus is meanwhile responsible for 46% of new infections in Germany and has doubled its infection potential in less than two weeks, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in Germany. Just a month ago, the British B.1.1.7 mutation accounted for only 6% of new infections in this country.