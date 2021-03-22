Germany prolongs the «hard closing» for the umpteenth time, renounces further easing of the restrictions and will consequently apply the so-called emergency brake in those regions where the numbers of infections soar. Three weeks after their last meeting and given the worrying increase in infections and patients with coronavirus mutations, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the 16 federal states agreed on Monday to extend until April 18 the freezing of social life throughout the country, according to sources at the virtual conference that is still being held and is expected to last well into the night. The attendees also renounced further easing of restrictions due to the progressive increase in the incidence of the virus for ten days, with an average of 107.3 new infections in one week per 100,000 inhabitants throughout Germany. On March 3, they had agreed to ease the restrictions, among other things allowing meetings of up to 5 people from two different households again.

The draft of the negotiation between the federal executive and the German regional governments warns that “in April an overload of the health system is likely” due to the current new wave of infections. For this reason, the rulers agreed to apply the so-called emergency brake, that is, to increase restrictions again to maximum levels, in those regions where the incidence of the virus exceeds 200 cases in three consecutive days. This means reducing personal contacts to a single person from a foreign household and the immediate closure of the retail store that is not essential, as well as some cultural and sports venues that received authorization to open at the beginning of the month. This is the case of the city-state of Hamburg, which already last Friday made use of the aforementioned mechanism as agreed in the previous meeting. Bars and restaurants have been closed throughout the country since the beginning of last November.

Merkel and the prime ministers of the Länder are still discussing, among other things, the possibility of allowing family gatherings with no more than four people outside the home, not counting those under 14 years of age, during the Easter festivities, but also the possibility of establishing night curfews and closing schools, schools and nurseries in those regions where the incidence of the virus exceeds 100 cases. It is taken for granted that national tourism will not be allowed during Holy Week as hotels and vacation homes remain closed. It has also caused great outrage in the hospitality and tourism sector, the fact that many Germans move to the Spanish archipelago of the Balearic Islands during these holidays after the federal government removed those islands from its list of risk regions. The dissent among the participants in the meeting on many of the points to be discussed suggests that the meeting could drag on until well into the morning.