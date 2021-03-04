The German parliament extended until June 30 the national epidemic regime, which was introduced due to COVID19, reports TASS…

The extension of the regime was supported by 368 parliamentarians, 293 voted against.

It is noted that the regime allows the government to impose restrictions or extend them without the consent of the parliament of parliament and the chamber of the federal lands.

Earlier it was reported that the German aviation concern Lufthansa Group ended 2020 with a record net loss amid a sharp drop in air traffic in epidemiological conditions.

Meanwhile, the rate of vaccination in Germany is being criticized by politicians. Recently, the Prime Minister of the state of Saxony-Anhalt called on the German authorities to begin negotiations on a Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus. “We could, for example, talk to Russia, as Hungary did. However, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has not yet been approved in the EU, ”Hazeloff said. According to him, he himself is ready to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine at any time.