German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed reservations about the proposal to deliver German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Today, Tuesday, on the sidelines of the meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brussels, the minister said that he does not want to delve into every weapon system and give a hypothetical answer to a hypothetical question. », stressing the need to give Ukraine great support and deal with it responsibly.

Meanwhile, Pistorius stated that he “believes that we must support Ukraine with all the systems permitted under international law that it needs to win this war and that we can provide.”

When asked if he might also see a risk in a possible delivery of the F-16 fighter jets, he said: “I don’t see any risk of escalation at this stage.”

The German Christian Democratic Party’s defense expert, Roderich Kiesewetter, called for the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s partners must now go ‘to the extreme’ and provide Ukraine with whatever weapons it can use in combat, whatever is permitted under international law,” Kiesewetter told Germany’s Deutschland media network.

According to Kizwetter’s data, these missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers, can be “a very useful contribution from Germany,” explaining that the German army bought about 600 missiles of this type ten years ago, noting that among them there are currently “about 150” ready-made missiles. to use.

European Union defense ministers are scheduled to discuss joint military support to Ukraine.