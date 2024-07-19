JW: EP resolution on Orban will lead to escalation of conflict in Ukraine

The European Parliament resolution condemning the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow will lead to further escalation and prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine, the publication wrote about this Young World.

“The resolution is a documentary testimony to political megalomania, raging frustration due to impotence and, consequently, an increased will to violence,” the article says.

As the journalists pointed out in the article, representatives of many parties calling themselves “left” or even anti-imperialist voted for the draft resolution, while others abstained.

The authors of the resolution demand that the European Union significantly increase military support and increase the capacity of its military industry, the material says.

Dutch MPs Pieter Omtzig and Isa Kahraman have called for a boycott of Hungary’s EU Council Presidency meetings due to Orban’s visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council began on July 1. Since then, Orbán has met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.