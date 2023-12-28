Representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Büchner: Scholz expects the US to continue assistance to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects Washington to follow through on its promises to continue military and economic assistance to official Kyiv. The position of the head of the German government on this issue was stated by the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Wolfgang Büchner, reports TASS.

“The Chancellor assumes that the United States will continue to support Ukraine,” Buchner said during the briefing.

Earlier, the head of the German Ministry of Finance, Christian Lindner, said that at the moment Germany does not see the prerequisites for increasing the amount of military and financial assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, Lindner noted that Germany is interested in increasing the share of assistance from other European countries. “It cannot be that others are doing less because Germany is doing more,” he concluded.