Germany may face claims for damages if the construction of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) project is stopped. This statement was made by the Minister of the Environment of Germany Svenja Schulze.

“We cannot immediately give up coal, nuclear power plants, and gas. We will need gas in this and in the next decade. In addition, if we stop the project, there is a threat to face claims for damages in international arbitration courts, ”she said in an interview on February 28 to the newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project was suspended due to the sanctions imposed by the United States against gas pipeline contractors in December 2019, writes Gazeta.ru… However, in early January 2020, construction was resumed.

On February 14, 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had already been completed by more than 95%. Novak noted that the pipeline will eventually be completed, despite the destructive actions of the United States, which are trying to hinder the process and delay its implementation.

On February 12, it became known that US Senators, Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Jean Shaheen, called on US President Joseph Biden to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. On the same day, the US State Department called the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project one of the important tools in the current situation.

In early February, the US authorities set a number of conditions for the FRG to lift sanctions against the gas pipeline, but the German government did not see any opportunities for US concessions on the project and referred to the agreements already reached on gas transit through Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.