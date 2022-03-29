The first quarter of the World Cup preparation is over. Conclusion: it wasn’t bad at all. Not against Denmark and neither against Germany on Tuesday, which was held to a draw in the Arena in an entertaining game in which both teams could have scored more.

It ended up being 1-1. An excellent test case for the intended World Cup system that national coach Louis van Gaal wants to use in Qatar. And for which he still has six international matches to work on.

Van Gaal had changed his team in three positions compared to the game with the Danes. Donyell Malen replaced Steven Bergwijn in the front and Tyrell Malacia was the new back on the left, where Daley Blind was on Saturday. Blind, who according to Ruud Gullit can be Orange’s Achilles heel if he is on the left, moved to the center, leaving Nathan Aké from the base.

There were no surprising changes, quickly as it seems that Georginio Wijnaldum was back on the couch. And that Mark Flek was again under the bar, the Limburger of SC Freiburg in whom not only Van Gaal has confidence, but also the experts in Germany. Bayern Munich-worthy, they have already called him there.

Again he was stable and confident – he was not to blame for the first goal. That came in the name of a Bayern star who was dismissed as an international two years ago, but his tricks have still not been forgotten. Thomas Müller, the striker who reacts so quickly and alertly to even the slightest chance of scoring that the comparison with the German striker of the same name from the past always arises, the late Gerd Müller.

Yet top players like Müller are no longer in the majority in the German team. When national coach Hansi Flick presented his selection for this international block, the German press was pleasantly surprised. Lots of new names. Some have only played in the Bundesliga since this season. Such as David Raum, the left back on duty against the Netherlands.

Flick may have to deal with the same full playing calendar as Van Gaal, but the ex-Bayern coach is still experimenting with his internationals. His way of playing? Offensive. Because the origin of his vision as a trainer, he derived from the game of the Dutch national team in the time of Johan Cruijff, the national coach recalled on Tuesday evening at the desk of ARD in the Arena. The videotapes with Cruijff had formed him.

From after the war

Then analyst Sebastian Schweinsteiger, ex-Bayern, recounted what great work Louis van Gaal had done in Bavaria. A clash of rivals? Or one that is full of respect for each other. Van Gaal, Monday: „I am from after the war. I think Germans are very friendly people.”

And so it is. This friendly meeting, edition 45 in history, also promised to be a great battle. An exhibition game with prestige, in which the Netherlands faced heavier opposition than last Saturday against the Danes.

The beautiful combinations that led to beautiful goals on Saturday were not forthcoming. Steven Berghuis did not have his evening in the stadium, where he has been thriving in the Ajax shirt all this season, and was substituted in the second half. grind? He couldn’t swing like Bergwijn did on Saturday.

Bergwijn, on the other hand, once again made a statement. After replacing Malen in the second half, the Spurs striker reacted alertly when Denzel Dumfries, who rushed forward, put the ball in front of him with the head.

It was no surprise that the assist came from Dumfries. He was already the scoring hero of the group stage at the European Championship and once again showed that he is a weapon not only in his own, but also in the enemy penalty area.

Shortly after that goal, the Orange seemed to get a penalty, but when England leader Craig Leigh Pawson was called to his TV screen along the side, he reversed his decision. No penalty kick. No 2-1.

In the end it became a game in which the Netherlands did not enforce the great opportunities for a victory. Were the players tired? In his speech on Monday about the too full playing calendar, Van Gaal spoke about the overload of his players. What did UEFA do about it? Nothing. They didn’t listen. While a coach with his track record could well sit on a committee at UEFA, he said. A week before, he said he did not want to sit on a committee of that other football association, FIFA, because it would only be about money.

At the end of the game, the Germans appeared one last time in front of the Netherlands’ goal. Oh no, was it that time again? No, not this time. Fleks reacted alertly and completed a flawless performance that leaves the appetite for more in the following duels.