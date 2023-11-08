Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/11/2023 – 14:14

By November 2, German authorities approved the export of 303 million euros worth of weapons and military equipment to Tel Aviv. In the whole of last year, there were 32 million. The vast majority were after the Hamas attack. This year, Germany has already approved ten times more arms exports to Israel than it approved last year. This is what data released by the German Ministry of Economy shows this Wednesday (08/11).

Until November 2, 2023, German authorities had allowed German manufacturers to sell around 303 million euros (R$1.6 billion) worth of weapons and military equipment to Israel.

In comparison, in the entire year 2022, these export permits totaled around 32 million euros (R$167 million). In other words, almost ten times less than the amount already approved this year.

In these ten months of 2023, a total of 218 individual export licenses were granted. Almost 85% of them, or 185 licenses, were authorized in the last month alone – following the attacks by the Hamas group against Israel on October 7, which triggered a bloody conflict with Israeli forces.

“Since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, the German government is prioritizing and approving requests for the export of military equipment to Israel due to the current situation,” the Ministry of Economy stated, according to German news agency DPA.

In Germany, it is the Ministry of Economy that authorizes the export of weapons from the country to other nations, in consultation with the Foreign Ministry and the Federal Office for Economics and Export Control (Bafa). In particularly sensitive cases, the German Security Council is also involved.

Exported Items

According to information provided by the government, weapons of war, such as missiles or artillery shells, represented only around 6% of the total volume of exports, totaling a value of almost 19 million euros.

Other defense equipment – ​​including armored vehicles, military trucks, safety glass and other products – accounted for the majority of exports, worth just under €284 million.

In comparison, last year weapons of war represented just under 2% of the total volume of export licenses to Israel.

For political reasons, the German government refuses to provide details of sales or specific information about exported products, in part so that the German companies involved cannot be identified.

Defense cooperation

Germany and Israel have long-standing ties in the defense sector. In the past, Berlin has even used public funds to subsidize arms supplies to Tel Aviv.

In March this year, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to further deepening defense cooperation during Netanyahu’s visit to Berlin.

Germany agreed, for example, to buy drones and the Arrow 3 air defense system from Israel. Berlin also sold submarines to Tel Aviv.

German leaders have long argued that the country has an obligation to support the State of Israel as a way to compensate for the persecution and genocide of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany.

Israeli security was recently described by Berlin as part of the country’s “Staatsräson” (reason of state), meaning that it is essential to the very existence of the German state.

After the Hamas attacks on October 7, Scholz promised that Germany would provide Israel with any military assistance it requested.

The offensive by the Islamic fundamentalist group killed more than 1,400 people in Israeli cities, the vast majority of them civilians, in addition to taking dozens of hostages. In retaliation, Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas since 2007, in incessant attacks that have left more than 10,000 Palestinians dead, more than 4,000 of them children and teenagers, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

ek/bl (Reuters, DPA)