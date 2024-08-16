The German government’s migration commissioner, Joachim Stamp, has warned asylum seekers against travelling to their countries of origin for leisure or holiday purposes.

“Germany must remain open to the world, but it must not be foolish,” the FDP politician told Bild. “The authorities must ensure that people who have applied for protection with us but are on holiday in their home country will immediately lose their protection status and will no longer be able to stay in Germany. Period.”

Stamp stressed that the German government is working “tirelessly to bring more order to immigration”, and said against the backdrop of reports of asylum seekers visiting their home countries that “the lack of firmness in this matter spoils many things”, calling on the federal government and the state and local governments to take joint action on this issue.