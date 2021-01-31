Michael Roth, Minister for European Affairs at the German Foreign Ministry, spoke about the importance of dialogue with Russia. On Sunday, January 31, the newspaper reports. Spiegel…

“Despite all the differences between us, or rather precisely because of them, we cannot build walls of silence in our direct relationship with Moscow. The European Union is strategically interested in developing a dialogue with Moscow, ”Roth said.

According to the minister, many international problems can be overcome only on condition of cooperation with the Russian Federation. For example, her participation is required in the discussion and development of ways to resolve conflicts in Belarus, Ukraine, Libya and Syria. In addition, there are a number of global problems: the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, overcoming the consequences of global warming, arms control, and others.

Nevertheless, Roth said that “softening the corners” is not worth it, it is necessary to conduct an honest conversation with Russia. In tense relations with the country, the EU’s rhetoric should be clear, the minister stressed, Europe should act “with a united and decisive front,” Roth said.

Earlier in January, the German Ministry of Economy and Energy announced that European businesses have lost billions of euros since 2014 due to sanctions imposed on Russia. According to the deputy of the faction “Alternative for Germany” Anton Friesen, the effect of the sanctions is deplorable. In particular, it resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs in the country.

On January 25, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes announced that the kingdom, during the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers, supported the continuation of the dialogue with Russia. According to her, Brussels has always advocated maintaining a dialogue with Moscow, considering it an important player and neighbor of the EU.

At the same time, on January 31, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow regrets that Europe thoughtlessly and unreasonably “throws into the trash” the potential of relations. He emphasized that many problems can only be solved together, but the statements that come from the EU do not like the Russian side.