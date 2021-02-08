The Foreign Office expelled a Russian diplomat on Monday. The federal government is reacting to a decision made by Russia last Friday, said a spokesman for the Foreign Office.

The Russian embassy in Berlin reacted sharply. “We consider this decision to be an unfounded and unfriendly measure that does not contribute to a positive development in German-Russian relations,” said the Moscow diplomatic mission on Monday evening. “We strongly protest against this.”

“We regret that Berlin has recently been resorting to obvious confrontational measures against Russia more and more,” the embassy said. “Any unfriendly steps will continue to be responded to appropriately and proportionately.” Sweden and Poland also expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation on Monday.

Last Friday, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow declared an employee of the German embassy and two other European diplomats to be undesirable.

They were accused of participating in “illegal protests” for the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “This decision was in no way justified,” said the Foreign Office. The German diplomat concerned had fulfilled his task “to obtain information about developments on the ground by lawful means”.

In addition to the employee of the German embassy in Moscow, two diplomats from Sweden and Poland were declared undesirable people who had worked for the representation of their country in St. Petersburg. Russian state television showed recordings last week that the diplomats are supposed to show at the rallies.

Poland and Sweden also expelled Russian embassy staff on Monday. Russia called the reactions of the three states on Monday “unfounded”

It is a custom of international diplomacy for a state whose diplomats are expelled from another country to respond with the same measure.

Since the poisoning of Navalny with the chemical warfare agent Novitschok, the German-Russian relationship has been severely affected. The Russian opposition leader had received medical treatment in Germany. He was arrested after returning to Moscow in January.

Navalny has now been sent to a prison camp for more than two and a half years for alleged violations of probation conditions, which go back to proceedings that the European Court of Human Rights described as arbitrary. The federal government demands his immediate release.