The German federal government has reacted to the massacres of civilians in Ukraine due to the withdrawal of Russian troops by expelling from the country 40 diplomats in the service of Moscow. After calling the Russian ambassador in Berlin, Sergei Nechayev, for consultations, the Foreign Ministry announced to the head of the legation that 40 of its diplomats had been declared persona non grata by the Berlin executive and that they will have to leave German soil in the within five days. This is the largest expulsion of members of an embassy in the German capital in memory.

“Bucha’s images are testimony to the unbelievable brutality of the Russian regime and those who believe in its propaganda, to a desire for extermination that goes beyond all limits,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in announcing the expulsions. Faced with this contempt for human rights, Germany must “stand up with the strength of our freedom and our humanity.” Regarding the declaration as persona non grata of the Russian diplomats, she stressed that “they worked daily here in Germany against our freedom and the cohesion of our society.”

Diplomats’ actions



The Foreign Ministry coordinated closely with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the body that integrates the counterintelligence services. This office already drew up in mid-March a long list of Russian diplomats who take advantage of their immunity to collaborate directly or indirectly with the various Russian intelligence services. The head of German diplomacy also hinted that the members of the aforementioned intelligence services were planning actions against Ukrainian refugees on German soil. His work posed “a threat to those who seek our protection,” Baerbock said.

The president of the BfV, Thomas Haldenweg, was satisfied with the decision made by the Berlin executive. “Russia’s diplomatic and consular representations are often the starting point for efforts to obtain confidential information and organize operations,” said Haldenweg, who recalled several actions attributed to Russia, such as the 2019 murder in the center of Berlin of a Georgian citizen of Chechen origin, with political asylum in Germany, whom the Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, had described as a terrorist.

“In recent years it has become clear with what robust methods and brutal means the Russian offices act in Germany,” Haldenweg stressed. With the disinformation and propaganda that they practice, they also try to divide society and cause massive damage in Germany. “This is something we cannot allow any longer,” he finally added.

For its part, France also announced on Monday the expulsion of Russian diplomats for activities “contrary to our security interests.” Moscow responded by revealing the figure of 30 expelled diplomats, previously cited by French media from unofficial sources. “France has decided tonight to expel numerous members of Russian personnel with diplomatic status assigned to France whose activities are contrary to our security interests,” the French Foreign Ministry announced, stressing that “this action is part of a European process ».