German Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that the shortage of coronavirus vaccines and the problems of laboratories to increase their production will probably last two months and will inevitably delay the vaccination plans of governments. “We have at least ten tough weeks ahead of us,” Spahn said in television statements on Thursday. “A vaccine production does not start in four weeks. It can be considered quick if it is done in a few months, “said the conservative German politician, who defended the holding of a national summit to address the problems that are emerging when it comes to immunizing the population.

“We need a summit on vaccination of the regional prime ministers” to address “the situation, the objectives and how to continue to act”, also so that “Europe gets its fair share” of the vaccines produced, referring to the dispute between the UE and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. “And we should invite the pharmaceutical industry and vaccine manufacturers in Germany to a meeting of experts,” added Spahn. The initiative for that summit had come from several regional prime ministers, such as that of Rhineland-Palatinate, social democrat Malu Dreyer, who denounced that “all vaccination centers in Germany are closed because the promised vaccines are not supplied” and demanded from the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, the urgent call for a summit.

The incidence rate of the coronavirus in Germany is for the first time in three months below 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, after a month and a half of maximum restrictions and when the German government studies suspending all traffic air with the countries with the largest outbreaks of Sars-Cov-2 mutations. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in this country, highlighted that the national incidence rate is currently 98 cases, after reaching its maximum on December 22 with 197.6 cases. The incidence rate in Spain was 899.93 cases this Thursday. Germany has managed to reduce the values ​​of this barometer of the pandemic by demanding a great sacrifice from its population.

Hospitality closure



Since November 2, restaurants, bars and cultural and sports leisure centers and institutions have been closed, and since December 16, schools, nurseries and shops that do not sell basic necessities, as well as hairdressers or cosmetic stores. In addition, only contact with a single person outside the home is allowed both indoors and outdoors. These restrictions will be maintained at least until February 16 throughout Germany and it is not ruled out that they will be extended due to the fear of new virulent outbreaks of the coronavirus mutations considered more dangerous. The federal government and the executives of the 16 federal states have set themselves the goal of reducing the incidence of the virus to less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week to study an appreciable easing of the restrictive measures.

In spite of everything, the numbers of infections continue to be high. The RKI announced this Thursday that health offices had reported 17,553 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as well as the death of 941 patients. A week ago there were 20,398 new infections and 1,013 deaths. The record of infections in 24 hours occurred on December 18 with 33,777 cases and the record of deaths on January 14 with 1,244 deaths from the disease. Since the epidemic began, Germany adds 2,178,828 infected with coronavirus, although it is presumed that the figure is much higher, since many cases have not been registered as they are completely asymptomatic. The number of deaths since a year ago the first contagion was registered in Germany amounts to a total of 54,913 people.

Meanwhile, the government led by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to drastically limit air traffic with those regions or countries considered to be at high risk of infection due to high infection rates. A total closure of air connections with few exceptions is imminent with countries such as Great Britain, Brazil and South Africa, but could extend to other states with worrying rates of infection. Merkel recently stressed that she cannot demand sacrifices from the Germans and at the same time allow the entry into the country of people who come from countries whose governments do not act with the same severity to tackle the pandemic. The federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed today that the three aforementioned countries will be subject to an imminent air blockade, which could also be extended by land to neighboring Denmark and the Netherlands.

Already now, those who want to travel to Germany from high-risk countries are obliged to present negative PCR test certificates before boarding the plane and airlines must verify this before allowing passengers to board their devices. For Germany, high-risk countries or regions are those with an incidence rate higher than 200 cases, a limit that in the case of Spain more than quadruples. In the event of a total closure with high-risk countries or regions, the Berlin government will only make exceptions and allow entry to nationals, cross-border workers and diplomats.