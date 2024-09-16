Frankfurt (Agencies)

Germany yesterday began implementing its decision to expand temporary controls across its land borders to combat illegal immigration, a move that has sparked protests from other members of the European Union.

Federal police officers braved the rain and deployed at intersections and highways to stop cars, buses and other vehicles, asking their passengers to show their identification papers and searching the trunks of some vehicles.

In principle, similar internal border controls are prohibited in the Schengen area, but in the event of threats to public order or security, they are possible for a period of 6 months with extensions for periods of 6 months not exceeding 2 years.

The European Commission responded by reminding that such measures must remain exceptional and calling for them to be “proportionate”.

Under the decision, temporary border controls with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark will be added, similar to those applied at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the government hoped to minimise the impact on people living and working in border areas, and promised to coordinate with neighbouring countries.

The new measures will allow for random checks to be carried out 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border, said Daniel Rossen, a police spokesman in Kiel, across the border from Strasbourg, adding that police will not only carry out the measures on roads but also on trams and trains across the border between the two countries.

Andreas Rosskopf, head of the German police union, told RBB radio that covering hundreds of additional kilometres of border territory “will not be possible without recording gaps.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who for years has led a very hardline stance towards migrants in the European Union, addressed the German Chancellor on the X platform, saying: “Welcome to our club!”

In the Netherlands, too, the government recently unveiled plans to impose strict restrictions on asylum. In Austria, the interior minister warned that Vienna would not accept people returned from Germany under the new controls.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently facing a huge increase in the number of arrivals, said the response could not be to unilaterally cancel the Schengen Agreement and place the responsibility on countries that have borders outside Europe.

Warsaw called the move “unacceptable”, and Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said it would affect millions of Poles, as well as Germans, and that the EU’s great achievement, the Schengen area, was at risk because of such decisions.